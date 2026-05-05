<p>Harihar: The First Additional District and Sessions Court has granted anticipatory bail to the dethroned Vachanananda Swamiji of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who was accused of child abuse and cruelty.</p><p>After learning that a complaint may be lodged against him at the police station with regard to child cruelty, the Swamiji filed an application seeking anticipatory bail on April 21 under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.Let trustees leave the mutt first, Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji demands.<p>Admitting the application, the court heard the objections and counter arguments of the public prosecutors and counsel for the seer, and ordered the anticipatory bail.</p><p>Sources informed that it has imposed conditions such as 'full cooperation' with the investigation, not to threaten the evidence, and not to leave the jurisdiction without the permission of the court.</p><p><strong>Background</strong></p><p>A team led by District Child Welfare Committee President Manjula Mahesh visited the mutt and inspected it following the allegations of child abuse on April 17. The children had complained before the committee that Swamiji beats them, abuses them and does not give them medicine when they are sick.</p><p>The committee inspected the children's living room, the seer's residence and the dining hall. </p><p>"Three boys who were studying in the mutt had made allegations against Swamiji. The Child Welfare Committee will consult these boys in three stages. This process has reached the stage of completion, after which a decision will be taken. The committee has not yet filed a complaint against Swamiji, sources said.</p><p>Currently, a prohibitory order is in force in and around the mutt. </p>