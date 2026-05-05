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Court grants anticipatory bail to Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji in child abuse case

Sources informed that it has imposed conditions such as 'full cooperation' with the investigation, not to threaten the evidence, and not to leave the jurisdiction without the permission of the court.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChild abuseanticipatory bailseer

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