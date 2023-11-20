Karnataka court issues arrest warrant against Murugha seer soon after release

The Second Additional District & Sessions Court, on Monday (November 20), issued an arrest warrant against Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, the prime accused in two Pocso cases registered against him.

Chitradurga Rural Police Station inspector Mudduraju appeared before the court and appealed to the court to remand the seer to police custody in the second Pocso case. The police team is expected to visit Virakta Mutt in Davangere to arrest the seer.

It should be noted that the seer was released on bail on November 16 in the first Pocso case.

He moved to Virakta Mutt in Davangere in a car on the same day and has been staying there since then. Now, police are likely to take the seer into custody again.