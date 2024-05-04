Court refuses to grant interim bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving elected representatives has refused to grant interim bail to former minister and JD(S) leader H D Revanna in connection with the kidnapping case registered by the KR Nagar police.

Revanna had filed petition seeking anticipatory bail in the FIR with non-bailable offences under IPC sections 364A (abduction) and 364 (illegal confinement).

On Saturday, the special court heard the arguments at length and reserved its orders.