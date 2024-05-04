Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Court refuses to grant interim bail to JD(S) leader HD Revanna in kidnapping case

On Saturday, the special court heard the arguments at length and reserved its orders.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 13:13 IST
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 13:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: A special court for cases involving elected representatives has refused to grant interim bail to former minister and JD(S) leader H D Revanna in connection with the kidnapping case registered by the KR Nagar police.

Revanna had filed petition seeking anticipatory bail in the FIR with non-bailable offences under IPC sections 364A (abduction) and 364 (illegal confinement).

On Saturday, the special court heard the arguments at length and reserved its orders.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2024, 13:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaJD(S)

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT