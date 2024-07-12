Courts cannot insist on bank guarantees while granting bail: Karnataka High Court  

The court further said, “This court is coming across a plethora of cases where the concerned courts, while granting bail, are imposing a condition that the accused should furnish a bank guarantee of any quantum. This is on the face of it illegal. Such orders being passed have generated a lot of litigation. Therefore, I deem it appropriate to observe that the concerned court shall not insist on furnishing a bank guarantee for release of the accused on grant of bail. Except this, the concerned court would be free to impose any other legally tenable conditions.”