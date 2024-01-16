Covid daily count down to 61 cases in Karnataka

According to the Health Department, 3,208 tests were conducted in the period and the positivity rate stands at 3.52%. No deaths were reported in the state and the number of active cases stood at 958. Of the 958 patients, 909 are under home isolation, 29 of them have been admitted to government hospitals and 20 of them are being treated at private hospitals. While 34 are admitted to general beds, two of them are under oxygen support and 13 of them are admitted to ICUs.