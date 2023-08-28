Covid probe: Why appoint biased judges, asks former Karnataka minister Sudhakar

According to Sudhakar, the BJP government was "successful" in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. "Covid was an extraordinary situation. The entire world faced it for the first time. For two years, we faced the situation with honesty. The situation was such as the first PPE kit had to come from China," he said.

"It was a war-like situation and we worked true to our conscience," Sudhakar said, accusing the Congress government of political vendetta.

Sudhakar pointed out that there was a Covid-19 task force comprising five ministers overseen by the chief minister. "If you (Congress) have doubts, then why are you continuing with the same set of officers who worked on managing Covid-19?" he said.

When asked about the death of patients due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar, Sudhakar said: "Doctors died during treatment of Covid-19 patients. Nurses also died. Will you blame the health minister or government? It is utter nonsense."

Sudhakar said he has nothing to be afraid of. "I have done nothing wrong. Let them get an inquiry done through the Supreme Court," he said.

No vendetta, says DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said BJP leaders need not fear inquiries ordered by the Congress government.

"There's no vendetta here. Scam during Covid-19, deaths due to oxygen shortage, PSI recruitment...if BJP leaders are honest, then why do they fear?" Shivakumar said.

"Thirty six people died due to oxygen shortage and nobody was held responsible. Shouldn't it be investigated?," he asked.