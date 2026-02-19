<p>Bharathinagar: A cow sustained serious injuries on its mouth and face, when a country bomb exploded, while it was grazing at Madarahalli, near Bharathi Nagar, in Maddur taluk. </p><p>A farmer had left his cow to graze on an uncultivated land at Madarahalli village. The cow was grazing, when the country bomb exploded, leaving its mouth severely injured. </p>.Farmer dies on spot after wild elephant attacks him in Mysuru.<p>It is suspected that some miscreants might have placed the country bomb to poach wild boar. KM Doddi Police have registered a case.</p>