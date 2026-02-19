Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Cow injured in suspected country bomb blast while grazing in Mandya

It is suspected that some miscreants might have placed the country bomb to poach wild boar.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 16:54 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaCow

Follow us on :

Follow Us