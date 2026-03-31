<p>Bengaluru: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued show-cause notices to tyre waste recyclers and producers for failing to file annual returns.</p>.<p>As per Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2022, tyre producers and recycling units have to file quarterly and annual returns in the web portal of the Union government.</p>.Lead contamination in 26% of vegetable samples in Bengaluru: CPCB.<p>In separate notices issued to 140 producers and 238 recyclers, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has questioned the units for failing to file the returns for the years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 as applicable.</p>.<p>It further noted that environment compensation of Rs 25,000 will be levied for submission of returns within 15 days from the last deadline.</p>.<p>The compensation will go up further up to Rs 1 lakh for those filing after 60 days.</p>