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Karnataka: CPCB notice to tyre producers, recyclers

It further noted that environment compensation of Rs 25,000 will be levied for submission of returns within 15 days from the last deadline.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 23:08 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCPCBtyres

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