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CPCB reminds Karnataka on sand mining rule

The Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal that though directions were issued to environment authorities across the country in June 2021, response has been received received from only 11 states and Union territories.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:18 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCPCBSand mining ban

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