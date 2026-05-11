<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka is among several states which have not responded to the Centre's direction to evolve appropriate mechanism for assessment of recovery of compensation from those engaged in illegal sand mining and utilisation of the said funds for restoration of the environment.</p>.<p>The Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal that though directions were issued to environment authorities across the country in June 2021, response has been received received from only 11 states and Union territories. </p><p>The remaining state pollution control boards, including the one in Karnataka, were issued a reminder in March, it said. The CPCB was responding to an application which that alleged that Himachal Pradesh government's existing practice deviated from tribunal's directions.</p>