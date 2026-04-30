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Crackdown intensified on foreign nationals staying illegally in Karnataka

Addressing a press briefing, Parameshwara said that in 2024, 339 foreign nationals were deported.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 21:15 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 21:15 IST
Karnataka NewsG ParameshwaraDeportation

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