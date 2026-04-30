<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the crackdown on foreign nationals staying illegally has intensified with a sharp rise in deportations over the last three years.</p>.<p>Addressing a press briefing, Parameshwara said that in 2024, 339 foreign nationals were deported.</p>.<p>“In 2025, 401 foreigners were deported. In 2026, 427 foreigners staying illegally were deported — of these, 226 were from Bangladesh,” Parameshwara said. </p>.Student not allowed to write Karnataka CET exam in hijab; lodges plaint with KEA.<p>The Home minister said that they were sent back by air. He also said that 142 foreigners were arrested since 2024 in connection with drug cases. </p>.<p>“Strong action has been taken against foreign nationals involved in illegal drug activities, including deportation and criminal prosecution wherever necessary,” the Home minister added.</p>