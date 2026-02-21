<p>Bengaluru: The Health Department on Friday registered cases against several health establishments, and imposed fines on over two dozen facilities for violation of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) rules. </p>.<p>Out of 65 establishments, 28 establishments were fined from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 based on the impact of violation. A total of Rs 9.35 lakh was collected as fine. </p>.Karnataka Assembly passes Private Medical Establishments (Amendment) Bill.<p>An FIR was filed on Astha Diagnostic Centre at RMS Layout in Sahakar Nagar in Bengaluru.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Four cases were transferred to Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) for stricter actions. One hospital was ordered to return the money to patients after it refused to do so.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Around 19 cases are pending for future reviews.</p>