<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> police's Cyber Command Centre (CCC) arrested at least 68 people between December 2025 and February 2026 as part of their ongoing efforts to dismantle <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mules">mule account</a> networks in the state. </p><p>According to the officials, these 68 people were "mule herders" who worked as aggregators of mule accounts. The officials said that they created mule bank accounts, hoarded them, kept them with themselves, or sold them or rented them out to cyber criminals as and when required for a fee or a commission. </p><p><strong>What are Mule accounts?</strong></p><p>Mule accounts are bank accounts used as mules to launder the money gained by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-criminals">cybercriminals</a> by cheating people. Some popular modus operandi include digital arrest and investment scams, known as pig butchering. These mule accounts help the scamsters to layer the crime proceeds, launder them, and in some cases, the money is physically withdrawn or converted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cryptocurrency">cryptocurrency</a> and handed over to the kingpins located outside the country, officials said.</p><p>The sustained efforts on dismantling the mule account networks are being overseen by Pronab Mohanty, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/director-general-of-police">Director General of Police</a> (DGP), Cyber Command, Karnataka. </p><p>According to official figures, 60 cases have been registered and 869 mule accounts have been identified. These accounts had a transaction of Rs 85.05 crores, of which Rs 13.43 crores are put on hold or frozen. Further, the searches at 35 places led the investigators to recover 35 ATM cards, 37 passbooks, 80 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mobile-phones">mobile phones</a>, 28 cheque books, and 22 SIM cards.</p><p>"Mule herders had collected personal information and documents from many laypeople and had also opened multiple <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bank">bank</a> accounts in the names of their relatives. These accounts were operated in a business-like manner," an official statement from the Cyber Command said.</p>