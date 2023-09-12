Craftsmanship, clay from West Bengal make giant Ganapati idols in Hubballi special

Appu Pal first came to Hubballi to make Ganapati idols in 1995, and his popularity among Ganeshotsav Samitis in the region has been increasing since then. He receives orders from them at least four months in advance, along with details like size and other aspects of the idols to be prepared.

His team could not come in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I come from a family of artists, and my father was also a famous idol maker. I am not able to make more idols here, though there is a demand, due to lack of space," he added.