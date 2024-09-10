Crest gate collapse: Experts visit Tungabhadra dam

Hosapete (Vijayanagara district): The team of experts headed by A K Bajaj, former chairman of Central Water Commission, visited Tungabhadra dam on Monday to find out reasons for collapse of the 19th crest gate of the dam.

The 19th crest gate of the dam collapsed on the night of August 10 after its chain link snapped. The gate was washed away in the dam waters.

Dam authorities said that the team comprises six experts. The team is expected to ascertain whether the crest gates were maintained before and after rains, the age of crest gates and to make recommendations for preventing such incidents in future. The experts has been given 15 days to submit their report.