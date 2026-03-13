Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Crest gates of all 50-year-old old dams will be replaced this year: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Replying to the issue raised by JD(S) MLC T A Sharavana during Zero Hour in the Legislative Council, Shivakumar said that it began with Tungabhadra dam.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 23:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 23:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarDams

Follow us on :

Follow Us