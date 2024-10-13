Crew of private buses assault each other in Mangaluru; 2 plaints registered

<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru city police registered separate cases against the personnel of two private buses on the charges of assaulting and verbally abusing each other. </p><p>Based on a complaint filed by Bhuvaneshwar B V, conductor of Celina Bus, police registered a case against the staff of bus Dharitri. In the complaint, Bhuvaneshwar said driver of the bus Dharitri Suresh waylaid his bus on State Bank – Vitla route in Kankanady on October 10. Suresh and conductor Rakesh entered the bus, assaulted and abused the complainant in filthy language. They also issued life threats to Bhuvaneshwar .</p>.Man poses as PMO official to get special treatment at Udupi mutt in Karnataka.<p>A case was registered under sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1), 351 (2) and 3 (5) of the BNS.</p><p>In a counter complaint, Suresh, driver of Dharitri, has accused Bhuvaneshwar of scolding his bus conductor in filthy language at Ambedkar statue. Suresh alleged that Bhuvaneshwar had spit at the conductor. Suresh also accused Bhuvaneshwar of assaulting him and conductor Rakesh using a wooden brush.</p><p>A case under sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1) and 351 (2) of BNS was registered.</p>