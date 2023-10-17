Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Cricket betting: Four arrested in Moodbidri

Last Updated 16 October 2023, 18:59 IST
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 18:59 IST

The Moodbidri police arrested four persons in two separate cases for allegedly engaging in cricket betting on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal said that the arrested are identified as - Sukhesh Acharya (33) from Padumarnadu and Purandar Kulal (38) from Puthige village.

Acharya had availed money from Kulal and was engaged in cricket betting using a website at Kadalakere Park at Ontikatte in Moodbidri.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid and caught hold of Acharya. During enquiry, he revealed that he was engaged in betting for the ongoing cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia. Another person from Mumbai was controlling the website.

In a separate case, the police, on Monday, arrested Naveed (30), Umesh (40), and Prasad Devadiga (35), all three hailing from Moodbidri. The trio were allegedly involved in online betting in the ongoing Cricket World Cup matches. They had reportedly collected money via UPI apps. 

The police have booked a case under Section 78(3)(4) of Karnataka Police Act. Their mobile phones have been seized.

(Published 16 October 2023, 18:59 IST)
