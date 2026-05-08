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Crimes against senior citizens doubled in Karnataka in 2024

In 2024, the state recorded 4,247 cases, a big increase compared to 1,840 cases in 2023 and 1,583 cases in 2022.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimessenior citizen

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