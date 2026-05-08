<p>Bengaluru: Crimes against senior citizens more than doubled in Karnataka in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. </p>.<p>In 2024, the state recorded 4,247 cases, a big increase compared to 1,840 cases in 2023 and 1,583 cases in 2022.</p>.<p>It saw a chargesheeting rate of 78.6% and an overall rate of crimes against senior citizens of 73.3%. </p>.<p>As per data, Karnataka saw the third-highest number of crimes against the elderly, falling behind Madhya Pradesh, which recorded 5,875 cases and Maharashtra, which recorded 4,918 cases in the same year. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Some of the crimes reported were dacoity, snatching, robbery, forgery, kidnapping and abduction and grievous hurt. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Among metropolitan cities, Bengaluru ranked third with 660 registered cases of crimes against senior citizens — Delhi recorded 1,267 cases and Mumbai 791. The numbers have remained consistent for Bengaluru, as the city recorded 649 cases in 2023 and 458 in 2022. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Of the 660 crimes, the report stated that no cases of rape, sexual harassment, culpable homicide amounting to murder and dacoity were reported against senior citizens in the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Cases of forgery, cheating and fraud made up the largest chunk of the cases in Bengaluru, amounting to 370 cases. Taking these crimes into account, Bengaluru saw a charge-sheeting rate of 57.4%, down from 64.1% in 2023. </p>