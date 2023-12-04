Criminal case against KAS officers for forest law violation

In CBI vs Ashok Kumar Aggarwal, the apex court had said, “If the offences on the charge of which the public servant is expected to be put on a trial include the offences other than those punishable under PC Act, that is to say under the general law (IPC), the court is bound to examine at the time of cognisance and also, if necessary, at subsequent stages as to whether there is a necessity of sanction under 197 of the CrPC.”