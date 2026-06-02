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Homeindiakarnataka

'Criminal neglect': LoP R Ashoka targets DK Shivakumar over 'Brand Bengaluru' vision, mocks GBA's walk challenge

Shivakumar was Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
KarnatakaIndian PoliticsDK ShivakumarBenglauruR Ashoka

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