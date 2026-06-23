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Homeindiakarnataka

Crop loss jitters as sowing at just 30% of target in Karnataka

As the sowing window typically closes between mid- and end-July, depending on the region, the fate of the kharif season now hinges on the timely revival of the monsoon.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:19 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonCrop

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