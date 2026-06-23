Crop loss jitters as sowing at just 30% of target in Karnataka

<p>Hubballi: With rainfall remaining scanty during the initial phase of the monsoon, fears of severe crop losses are mounting in Karnataka, where sowing has covered only 30% of the seasonal target so far. </p><p>The fear is intense in regions that have recorded better sowing progress, particularly rain-fed areas in northwestern Karnataka, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crops">crops </a>are drying up at the tender stage due to inadequate rainfall and sowing window for short-term crops is nearing its end. </p>.<p>As the sowing window typically closes between mid- and end-July, depending on the region, the fate of the kharif season now hinges on the timely revival of the monsoon.</p>.<p>With rainfall 43% below normal, sowing across the state has covered just 30% of the estimated 84.10 lakh hectares earmarked for the kharif season, compared to 42% during the corresponding period last year.</p>.Farmers accelerate summer crop sowing amid strong monsoon.<p>According to the Agriculture Department, only Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Belagavi and Bagalkot districts have achieved over 60% of their sowing targets. </p>.<p>Short-duration kharif crops sown in rain-fed areas are on the verge of failure. Farmers who began sowing after moderate rainfall in late May and early June now face losses if the dry spell persists for another week. </p>.<p>Agriculture Department officials and scientists have advised farmers to provide protective irrigation, conserve soil moisture and avoid chemical fertilisers in dry soil. </p>.<p>Sowing of green gram, soybean, black gram and maize in Dharwad district has crossed 80% of the targeted 2.82 lakh hectares, but saplings are drying up due to lack of rain. </p><p>In Gadag district, where sowing has reached 65%, protecting crops has become a challenge. Farmers in Belagavi have been advised to wait for rains before resuming sowing. </p>.<p>Incidents of farmers destroying their crops are also being reported. In Haveri district’s Hangal, farmers Basayya Hiremath and Shankargouda Patil uprooted maize saplings. Basavaraj Iappanavar from Kundgol taluk said villagers have been performing pujas praying for rain, while Atmanand Madiwal from Uppinabetageri in Dharwad district said his crops can survive only for a few more days without rainfall. </p>.<p>“Sowing has been higher in north-interior Karnataka compared to the southern parts of the state, and scanty rainfall has already damaged crops. At least 50% of the crops can still be saved if good rainfall is received within a week. Otherwise, farmers may have to opt for second sowing,” said R H Patil, nodal scientist of the Micro Watershed-level Agro-met Advisory Services project at University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad. He added that the monsoon is likely to revive from June 24. </p>.<p>Rainfall deficit across 13 districts of north-interior Karnataka ranged between 78% and 99% in the week ending June 21, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. The agency has also predicted a below-normal monsoon this year. </p>.Monsoon’s earliest onset in India since 2009 boosts crop outlook.<p>“In case the dry situation continues till this month-end, an advisory on alternative crops and other measures would be issued,” said Agriculture Department Joint Director (Dharwad) Manjunath Antaravalli.</p>.<p>A weak monsoon has also disrupted sowing in Kalaburagi and Raichur districts, where progress stands at 12.86% and 30% respectively. Agriculture Department officials have advised farmers to defer sowing. Farmer leader Sharanabasappa Mamashetty has urged the government to declare the district drought-hit and initiate relief measures. </p>.<p>Mysuru district has recorded only 41% sowing, with crops beginning to wilt. The standing crops can still be saved if rains arrive now, said Agriculture Department Joint Director (Mysuru) K H Ravi.</p>.<p>A drought-like situation is emerging in the plateau region of Chikkamagaluru. While many farmers are still awaiting rainfall to begin sowing, seeds already sown are struggling to germinate. </p><p>Farmers say sesame, cotton and tur dal cannot be sown at this stage, as delayed harvesting would disrupt the sowing schedule for ragi and jowar. </p>.<p>Davangere district has recorded only 6% sowing progress, down from 25% in the same period last year, while Shivamogga stands at 12%. Agriculture Department Joint Director (Davangere) Ziaullah Khan said, “If there is no rainfall for about a week, farmers may not resume maize sowing activities. They may switch to crops which need less water and yield may also get affected.” </p>.<p><em>(With inputs from Gayathri V Raj in Maysuru, Naina J A in Mangaluru, Nrupathunga S K in Davangere, Raju Gavali in Belagavi and Vittal Shastri in Kalaburagi)</em></p>