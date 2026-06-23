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Homeindiakarnataka

Cross-voting deepens NDA rift, casts shadow on alliance future

Pact is a hurdle for leaders where BJP-JD(S) are direct rivals.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:31 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsNDAJD(U)

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