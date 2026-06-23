Cross-voting deepens NDA rift, casts shadow on alliance future

<p>Bengaluru: The shocking cross-voting by 11 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>and JD(S) MLAs and one invalid vote by a BJP MLA in the June 18 MLC elections has widened the gulf between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA </a>alliance partners, which could potentially affect alliance dynamics in future. </p><p>Differences reignited from the day of the polls, when both parties had contradictory claims on the number of cross-voters from their fold.</p><p>While BJP claimed there were only three cross-votes and one invalid vote from its side, JD(S) estimated seven cross-votes from BJP. </p>.'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls.<p>A preliminary analysis of the voting pattern did not conclusively determine whether the four MLAs allotted by BJP to JD(S) voted for the regional party.</p><p>While BJP initially claimed that all four votes were transferred to JD(S), the regional party’s leaders have vehemently denied this. </p><p>Now, BJP seems to have conceded that there were likely more cross-voters from its fold. A source close to the saffron party said there may have been 6-7 cross-votes from BJP.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, a JD(S) MLC explained that the BJP didn’t allot any MLAs to them despite him explicitly asking the BJP state president and leader of the Opposition to mention MLAs allotted to them.</p><p><strong>Past differences</strong></p><p>The cross-voting fiasco has deepened fissures that already existed within the alliance.</p><p>JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy was reportedly upset when JD(S) was only offered three of the 28 seats in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. </p><p>In August 2024, differences were visible when BJP supposedly planned the 'Mysuru Chalo' rally seeking then chief minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation in the alleged MUDA site-allotment scam without consulting JD(S).</p><p>The regional party had expressed reservations about BJP's "unilateral" decisions in deciding Council election candidates in April 2026 and Rajya Sabha election candidates recently, when JD(S) supremo and former PM H D Deve Gowda was overlooked.</p><p><strong>Potential trouble</strong></p><p>There seems to be a high probability that some MLAs who cross-voted from BJP and JD(S) are from constituencies where the fight is bipolar between the NDA partners, and may thus be seeking political continuation by 'shifting to Congress'. </p><p>Even otherwise, JD(S) leaders in north Karnataka and BJP leaders in old Mysuru are in a tight spot, as alliance considerations and larger interests may potentially sacrifice their personal ambitions. </p><p>Speaking to DH, senior journalist Shivaji Ganeshan felt cross-voting would not disturb the future of the BJP-JD(S) alliance.</p><p>"The alliance is likely to continue since the common enemy for both BJP and JD(S) is Congress. National BJP leaders will be keen on weakening Congress in Karnataka".</p><p>Ganeshan pointed out that the Vokkaligas were traditional Congress supporters — except when Deve Gowda was in his political prime — and felt that D K Shivakumar’s ascent may see a gradual shift of Vokkaliga votes back to the Congress.</p>