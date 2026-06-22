Cross-voting row: Vijayendra faces heat over Dharmasthala 'truth test' idea, Nitin Nabin to meet state BJP leaders

<p>Bengaluru: BJP State President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">BY Vijayendra</a> has faced severe criticism from within the party for proposing to hold the party’s legislature party meeting in Dharmasthala for a ‘truth test’ on those who cross-voted. </p><p>Vijayendra, who made this proposal on Sunday, had noted that he would speak to the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka about the matter.</p><p>Responding to queries by reporters on the same, Ashoka said, “Suresh Kumar has already called, spoken to me and sent a letter too. Sadananda Gowda, Bellad and Pralhad Joshi have also called, said this is not a good practice, and advised against it. So, I will meet Vijayendra in Delhi and speak to him and decide as the seniors tell us.”</p>.'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls.<p>Earlier on Sunday, Suresh Kumar had publicly objected to Vijayendra’s proposal, opining that Dharmasthala should not be dragged into the “low level cross-voting” in politics.</p><p><strong>BYV under pressure?</strong></p><p>The MLC poll debacle is said to have increased pressure on Vijayendra, who is already under the scanner for being unable to unite different factions within the saffron party. Differences have continued even after the expulsion of Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the BJP.</p><p>Since Vijayendra took over as the party president in November 2023, the BJP has lost all the five by-polls against the ruling Congress — recently the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies.</p><p>The MLC poll shock has come as a jolt for the NDA, since 11 MLAs from BJP and JD(S) cross-voted, while one BJP MLA cast an invalid vote. </p><p>Vijayendra, whose future as the president may be decided in November, has his back against the wall.</p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross-voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy .<p><strong>Meet with Nabin tomorrow</strong></p><p>Vijayendra and Ashoka will meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday in Delhi to discuss the cross-voting fiasco. </p><p>Ashoka told reporters that though they suspected some MLAs, there was no clarity yet. He felt that cross-voting MLAs were likely lured through monetary incentives.</p><p>The three-member fact-finding committee formed by the state BJP unit is expected to provide its report by June 25.</p>