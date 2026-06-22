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Homeindiakarnataka

Cross-voting row: Vijayendra faces heat over Dharmasthala 'truth test' idea, Nitin Nabin to meet state BJP leaders

The MLC poll debacle is said to have increased pressure on Vijayendra, who is already under the scanner for being unable to unite different factions within the saffron party.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:17 IST
Karnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraR AshokaMLC polls

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