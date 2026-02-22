<p>The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to respond to the suggestion by the amicus curiae that a few measures from January 13, 2026, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) could be incorporated into the proposed Karnataka Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Places of Gathering) Bill. </p>.<p>A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, passed this direction in the suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) registered in connection with the stampede at M Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4, 2025, in which 11 people lost their lives.</p>.Lingayat, Ganiga not mutually \nexclusive identities: Karnataka High Court.<p>On June 5, 2025, the division bench had taken cognisance of the stampede incident and had directed the state government to submit a report and asked the state government to furnish a response on several issues, including as to who decided to hold the victory celebrations and in what manner.</p>.<p>During the hearing, senior counsel S Susheela, amicus curiae in the PIL, submitted that the measures included in the draft SOP, placed before the court, are better than the provisions included in the Bill.</p>.<p>The bench was informed that the bill has been referred to the House panel. Insofar as the SOP, the amicus curiae told the court that it included most of the suggestions made by her and other parties to the petition.</p>.<p>The amicus curiae also informed the court that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has proposed to conduct 6-7 matches in the upcoming IPL tournaments. It was submitted that the crowd management could be difficult if the matches are held before the measures proposed in the SOP are put in place.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the government sought time for the Advocate General to place his response on behalf of the state government.</p>.<p>The bench adjourned the hearing to February 23 for the response of the Advocate General. </p>