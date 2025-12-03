Bus passengers have narrow escape after crude bomb explodes in Shikaripur village

<p>Shikaripur (Shivamogga district): Passengers of a KSRTC bus had a narrow escape as a country-made bomb exploded near Hirekalavatti village in the taluk on Monday evening.</p>.<p>No one sustained any injury in the incident.</p>.<p>The bus, was proceeding from Mudabasiddhapur village to Shikaripur when a bomb exploded on the road side near Hirekalavatti. </p>.<p>Suspicion</p><p>As a result, the driver lost control of vehicle and crashed into a transformer by the side of the road. Local residents suspected whether someone deliberately planted the bomb on the road or whether it was accidentally dropped on the road while taking it for pig hunting.</p>.<p>There were more than 45 students in the bus that passed through the same route seven minutes before the explosion.</p>.<p>Bus driver Basavaraj told <em>DH</em> that he has informed the police that action should be taken against people responsible for explosion.</p>