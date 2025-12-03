Menu
Bus passengers have narrow escape after crude bomb explodes in Shikaripur village

The bus, was proceeding from Mudabasiddhapur village to Shikaripur when a bomb exploded on the road side near Hirekalavatti.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 22:31 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 22:31 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaShikaripur

