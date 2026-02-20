<p>Bengaluru: The government has collaborated with Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited to provide CT scan services in 13 district hospitals and MRI scan services in five districts under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. </p>.<p>The services were briefly stopped due to the non-payment claims by the diagnostics.</p>.<p>To ensure continued and uninterrupted CT and MRI services in the district hospitals, the government has made alternative arrangements with the available government, private medical colleges, private hospitals and institutions empanelled under Suvarana Aarogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) by mapping the district hospitals to the nearest institutions within the same district.</p>.<p>As per the existing norms, services are provided free for Below Poverty Level (BPL) patients and 30% subsidised for Above Poverty Level (APL) patients in the identified institutions.</p>.Bengaluru's KC General Hospital to get 50-bed trauma centre.<p>Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the state's public healthcare system is "crumbling" under the Congress government, following protests by patients and their relatives at the Kolar district hospital after critical diagnostic services, like CT and MRI scans, were halted.</p>.<p>Ashoka shared on his X handle a letter written by Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited to the NHM, Karnataka, seeking the release of pending dues and warning of temporary suspension of CT and MRI services from February 18 if payments were not cleared.</p>.<p>He said, "Rs 143.78 crore unpaid. Three years of delay. Repeated representations ignored. This is not a minor administrative lapse. This is financial paralysis."</p>