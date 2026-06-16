CT Ravi seeks CBI probe into Dharmasthala case, writes to CM D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: BJP MLC <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ct-ravi">CT Ravi</a> on Monday urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to hand over the Dharmasthala case to the CBI for a “comprehensive” investigation.</p>.<p>In a letter to Shivakumar, Ravi claimed that for a few years, there had been constant accusations, false propaganda and suspicion being “created” against Dharmasthala’s Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.</p>.Dharmasthala mass burial case: Activist seeks brain mapping test on accused .<p>“Now, a petition submitted before the High Court has added a serious dimension to this. According to media reports, this petition names actor Prakash Raj, Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, Girish Mattannavar, Vittal Gowda, Jayanth and YouTubers such as Sameer M D, Ajay, Dinesh and such names,” Ravi claimed in the letter.</p>.<p>The MLC claimed that it had come out before the court that there was an “organised” and “systemic” conspiracy against Dharmasthala and <br />Heggade.</p>.<p>“Since this case goes beyond the jurisdiction of Karnataka, it won’t be sufficient if the Karnataka State Police investigates this. Only if a central-level investigative agency probes this will there be a comprehensive investigation, and details on who was behind this and what their motive was can come out. Therefore, I urge you to hand over the case to the CBI.”</p>