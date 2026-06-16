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Homeindiakarnataka

CT Ravi seeks CBI probe into Dharmasthala case, writes to CM D K Shivakumar

Ravi claimed that for a few years, there had been constant accusations, false propaganda and suspicion being 'created' against Dharmasthala’s Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 23:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsCT RaviDharmasthala

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