Cultivating indoor gardens: 'Plantfluencers' show the way

As space constraints and pollution continue to rise, more people are opting to bring plants indoors. Varsha Mohan, a professor at Jindal University, Haryana, explains, “My friends, colleagues, and I see the appeal of air-purifying plant species like the snake plant, which produces oxygen both during the day and night. Caring for plants and witnessing new leaves emerge has also brought a sense of serenity to her home,” she says.