Cultivating indoor gardens: 'Plantfluencers' show the way

As land prices skyrocket and residential units grow increasingly vertical, plants have found a place inside homes. The popularity of these shade-loving plants has given rise to several online nurseries, ‘plantfluencers,’ and even professional roles, including plant consultancy for interior design projects.
The market, which reached its peak during the pandemic, is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8 per cent from 2022 to 2029, according to a market research report by Market Intelligence Data. India’s indoor plant market was valued at US$5.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$9.8 billion by 2029.
Seema Tripathi, the head of customer delight at Ugaoo, an online nursery, explains that sales have remained consistent throughout and after the pandemic, although there were concerns that sales would dip post-pandemic.
“Sales have remained consistent. While there may have been a reduction in new plant parents, individuals with green thumbs who have purchased from us before continue to do so,” Seema explains.
As space constraints and pollution continue to rise, more people are opting to bring plants indoors. Varsha Mohan, a professor at Jindal University, Haryana, explains, “My friends, colleagues, and I see the appeal of air-purifying plant species like the snake plant, which produces oxygen both during the day and night. Caring for plants and witnessing new leaves emerge has also brought a sense of serenity to her home,” she says.
People have also grown to appreciate the aesthetic value that plants bring to a home.
Dr S V Hittalmani, who retired as additional director (fruits) in the state department of horticulture, notes that the demand for foliage ornamental plants has experienced a significant surge in recent years.
“Philodendrons, monsteras, syngoniums, and pothos are increasingly being used as indoor plants due to the wide variety of leaf colours and shapes,” he says.
Plant consultancy
Several professions have also emerged to recommend plants suitable for a client’s needs and a home’s aesthetics.
Navneeth Kumar, a plant consultant who collaborates with clients and interior designers to suggest plant species for homeowners, explains that regardless of prevailing interior decor trends—be it clean or colourful—a home remains incomplete without a touch of green.
“Plant consultancy is crucial because we can thoroughly assess the space, considering light conditions throughout the day, ventilation, and overall humidity. This way, homeowners can easily create an ideal climate for plants,” Kumar states. Most homeowners seek low-maintenance, shade-loving, and pet-friendly plants.
Kumar himself became a pandemic plant parent.
The lockdown prompted him to reflect on the tranquility that plants can bring to a space. He created his Instagram account ‘plantsoftheshade’ partly to encourage others to make similar discoveries.
He believes many others have also come to this realisation.