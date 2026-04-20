<p>Mysuru: The Karnataka State Government Employees Cultural and Literary Council will hold an induction and felicitation programme at 10 am on Sunday, April 26, at Pappa Hall, Vidyavardhaka Sangha, in Dharwad.</p><p>Announcing this at a press meet, in Mysuru, on Monday, state vice-president Ganesh Niluvagilu said, over 1,000 participants, including officials from across Karnataka, are expected to attend the event, induction of new office-bearers at the state and district levels, and presentation of ‘Kayakakalpa’ award to outstanding government employees, and cultural performances by members.</p>.Karnataka govt staff to wear Khadi on all first Saturdays.<p>The council aims to provide a platform to government employees to showcase their talent in literature, art and Kannada culture, while helping them cope with work-related stress.</p><p>Lakshmi, senior vice-president, and Mamatha Mysuru district president, appealed to the government employees to participate in large numbers. They emphasised: “It is important to preserve our traditional practices and reconnect younger generations with Kannada language and cultural values”.</p><p>Pallavi and Raghavendra were present at the press meet.</p>