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Cultural, literary council of Karnataka govt employees to take oath on Sunday

The council aims to provide a platform to government employees to showcase their talent in literature, art and Kannada culture, while helping them cope with work-related stress.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 20:45 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 20:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakagovernment employeesMysuruCulture

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