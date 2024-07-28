Cup of woes brims over for those who toil to fill our morning cuppa

Mangaluru: Harish Madappa of Birunani in Kodagu and Chandrashekar from Limbekonda in Chikkamagaluru are devastated following incessant rainfall in the region that has left tender coffee berries strewn all over their plantations. These two are among hundreds of affected growers.
“If the dropping of tender berries continues, growers in Kalasa belt will lose the crop this year,” says Chandrashekar.
Big and small planters in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts, considered the state’s coffee heartland, share stories of destruction caused by rain. Erratic weather conditions are severely affecting the sector, already burdened by high cost of inputs and production.
Mounting losses
“The output was affected by scanty rainfall last year. The heavy rainfall over the last few days will again result in losses for growers,” says H T Mohan Kumar of Sakleshpur (Hassan district), president of Karnataka Growers Federation (KGF).
“We have already appealed to the Coffee Board of India to assess the damages soon. Gusty winds have also taken a toll on plants. If a tree falls in an estate, 20 to 25 plants are fully damaged due to the impact of the fall,” he adds.
Areas such as Hethoor and Attihalli in Hassan district, Attihalli, Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Kakkabbe, Yavakapady, Naladi in Kodagu, Aldur, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Kalasa, Balehonnur and surrounding areas in Chikkamagaluru are witnessing berry-dropping due to rainfall. The growers are worried as coffee is not covered under weather-based insurance.
Chikkamagaluru district alone received over 1,000 mm of rainfall, which proved detrimental for coffee, pepper and arecanut crops, growers say.
No insurance cover
Agriculture and horticulture crops are covered under weather-based insurance, but coffee is not. The crop comes under the ministry of commerce.
“We have appealed to the union ministry of commerce to include coffee under weather-based insurance and to exclude it from Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act),” Mohan Kumar said.
Berry-dropping
Grower Chandrashekar said, “Incessant rainfall and increase in moisture have led to dropping of coffee berries. The Kalasa region received 47 inches of rainfall in July alone, which is not conducive for coffee plants. The ideal monthly rainfall for coffee is 13 to 14 inches. The shortage of labour is also affecting nutrition management, weed removal and other tasks.”
High prices
Harish Madappa said, “Coffee prices have reached an all-time high in the international market following a decline in production in growing countries like Brazil and Vietnam. We were hopeful of benefiting from this. However, rain played spoilsport.”
Traders said Robusta coffee production has declined in Vietnam due to drought. Accordingly, the demand for it has increased. Rain in Brazil has affected Arabica coffee crop.
Hit by disease
“The black rot (kappu kole roga) disease is another headache. During summer, growers suffered due to lack of pre-monsoon showers necessary for flowering in plants. Using available irrigation facilities, growers managed to ensure blossoming of the flowers. Unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells disrupt the growth cycle of plants,” Madappa said.
Coffee Board of India chairman M J Dinesh said, “The Board will assess the losses. I have instructed the director of research of the Board to develop a list of practices to be followed by growers. The director has been asked to categorize growing areas as high, moderate and low rainfall. Currently, a common practice is followed across all regions. Nutrition management and other practices need to be tailored for each zone.”
Technical advice
“The Board has prepared a roadmap to increase production in the country from 3.7 lakh metric tonnes (MT) to 5.5 lakh MT without expanding area under cultivation in 10 years. Scientists from the board will provide technical advice to growers on clonal propagation and grafting of plants. We will also popularise tissue culture,” he said.
To address the shortage of supervisors with technical knowledge in the estates, the Board is planning to offer a two-year course with stipend at Central Coffee Research Institute at Balehonnur, Chikkamagaluru district.
“The commerce ministry has sought a report from the Board on insurance coverage for growers and we are hopeful of a positive outcome, Dinesh says.
Labour shortage
Wild animal menace is another major problem faced by growers. From January to May-end, 26 people lost their lives in wild animal attacks in plantations, with 22 of those deaths caused by elephants. Due to the fear of animal attacks, growers are struggling to find labourers. Karnataka contributes about 70% of the country’s coffee production.
“The Coffee Board has sought a report from experts on measures to check animal menace. Once the report is received, we can seek funds from state and central governments to tackle the issue,” Dinesh said.