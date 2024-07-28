Cup of woes brims over for those who toil to fill our morning cuppa

Mounting losses

“The output was affected by scanty rainfall last year. The heavy rainfall over the last few days will again result in losses for growers,” says H T Mohan Kumar of Sakleshpur (Hassan district), president of Karnataka Growers Federation (KGF).

“We have already appealed to the Coffee Board of India to assess the damages soon. Gusty winds have also taken a toll on plants. If a tree falls in an estate, 20 to 25 plants are fully damaged due to the impact of the fall,” he adds.

Areas such as Hethoor and Attihalli in Hassan district, Attihalli, Bhagamandala, Napoklu, Kakkabbe, Yavakapady, Naladi in Kodagu, Aldur, Kottigehara, Mudigere, Kalasa, Balehonnur and surrounding areas in Chikkamagaluru are witnessing berry-dropping due to rainfall. The growers are worried as coffee is not covered under weather-based insurance.

Chikkamagaluru district alone received over 1,000 mm of rainfall, which proved detrimental for coffee, pepper and arecanut crops, growers say.