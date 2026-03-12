<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 1,500 industries and commercial establishments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> that depend on piped natural gas (PNG) are likely to be affected, as industry sources anticipate supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>Karnataka’s first gas-based power plant situated in Yelahanka is also on the verge of temporary closure owing to shortage of gas availability. </p>.<p>According to available data, there are 932 commercial PNG connections and 493 industrial connections in the state.</p>.Government prioritises LPG, CNG, piped cooking gas supply.<p>Given that India largely imports natural gas for industrial and commercial use from countries such as the US and Qatar, these entities have already witnessed a 50-70 per cent reduction in supply so far, sources said.</p>.<p>In an order issued on March 9, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas removed industries and commercial establishments using PNG from the priority allocation category.</p>.<p>Instead, gas marketing companies have been directed to prioritise supply to domestic households and the transport sector, among others.</p>.<p>In Karnataka, there are about 5.5 lakh domestic PNG connections and 580 CNG stations serving vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG).</p>.<p>“There is adequate supply of natural gas for domestic PNG connections. We do not foresee any disruption even if the conflict continues as the supply for households is largely sourced domestically,” reliable sources told DH.</p>.<p>However, industry representatives believe that PNG supply to industrial and commercial consumers could drop to zero if the conflict continues beyond two months.</p>.<p>Glass and ceramics, textiles, manufacturing and engineering, and boilers are some of the sectors that depend on natural gas due to its efficiency and lower carbon emissions. </p>.<p>Arif H M, past president of Peenya Industries Association, said the use of CNG and LPG was common in many of the industries.</p>.<p>“The quantity of purchase is in tankers and not just single cylinders. Since every business activity is linked to each other, there will be a wider effect from increase in raw material cost to that of final product,” he said, adding there was a chance of misuse as well. </p>