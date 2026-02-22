<p>Vijayapura: The state president of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA), R Manjunath, has alleged that the commission rates for clearing pending bills in several departments have increased under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government compared to the previous BJP government.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, the KSCA president said, “It is very difficult to eliminate the commission culture. There is a need to curb the menace. A few departments are demanding cuts to clear the bills pending for the last three years and more,” he <br>charged.</p>.'KSCA has been home to us': Kumble, Dravid thank association for naming bowling ends after them.<p>There is no money with the Congress government. They would have cleared the pending bills if the government had money, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Protest on March 6</strong></p>.<p>“The state government has failed to clear bills worth Rs 38,000 crore pending for the last three years. The contractors are left to fend for themselves,” he said and added that the association has planned a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on March 6, when the chief minister presents the state budget. The contractors across the state will hold a symbolic protest by stalling the works for a <br>day.</p>.<p>More than 30,000 contractors from across the state are expected to take part in the protest, Manjunath said.</p>.<p><strong>Warning</strong></p>.<p>He warned of an intensified protest, stalling works indefinitely from April, if the state government failed to respond to our demands.</p>