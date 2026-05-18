CWC submits two-page report in Vachanananda Swamiji case after recording boys’ statements

<p>Harihar: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cwc">District Child Welfare Committee (CWC)</a> has submitted a report to the police regarding allegations that Vachanananda Swamiji of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Gurupeetha misused inmates of the hostel run by the mutt.</p>.<p>The District Child Welfare Committee recorded statements of the three boys who are said to be victims and submitted a report to the Rural Police Station on May 16. Sources said the two-page report recommends legal action.</p>.<p>Three parents had approached the District Child Welfare Committee, alleging that Vachanananda Swamiji abused their children at the mutt. A team led by committee chairperson Manjula Mahesh visited the mutt on April 17 and inspected the kitchen, children’s sleeping quarters, dining hall and other areas. Vachanananda Swamiji’s statement was also recorded.</p>.<p>The Rural Police Station is already investigating a POCSO case registered on May 8 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old boy.</p>.Police interrogate Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji for nearly 6 hours in POCSO case, undergoes medical tests.<p>Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar said the investigating officer has recorded the statements of two boys, while the process of recording statements of others is underway.</p>.<p><strong>Swamiji questioned for four hours</strong></p><p>Police interrogated Vachanananda Swamiji for the second time for around four hours on Monday.</p>.<p>Swamiji, who arrived at the police station in a devotee’s car, was questioned by Investigating Officer Suresh Sagari from 10 am to 2.15 pm.</p>.<p>"I have appeared for questioning for the second time because the police issued a notice. I will fully cooperate with the investigation process," Swamiji told reporters after leaving the station.</p>.<p>On May 14, police questioned Swamiji for five hours for the first time and also completed the medical examination process.</p>