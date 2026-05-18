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CWC submits two-page report in Vachanananda Swamiji case after recording boys’ statements

The District Child Welfare Committee recorded statements of the three boys who are said to be victims and submitted a report to the Rural Police Station on May 16.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 18:45 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 18:45 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsCrimesexual assaultCWCHariharPOSCOVachanananda Swami

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