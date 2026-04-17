CWC team visit Panchamasali peeth

<p>Harihar: Following allegations that Vachanananda Seer had abused children at Panchamasali Gurupeeth here, a four-member team of District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) led by Chairperson Manjula Mahesh visited the Gurupeeth on Friday and conducted an inspection.</p><p>The team visited the peeth informed the seer about the complaint and obtained necessary detials from the seer. The team also went to the room where the children stayed, the seer's residence, and the dining hall as part of an inspection.</p><p>Later, speaking to media persons, District Child Welfare Committee Manjula Mahesh said, the team conducted an inquiry at the Mutt, including the seer. The children alleged that Swamiji manhandled them and did not give them medicine when they were unconscious. A detailed report would be sent to the higher authorities and a decision would be taken on filing a complaint as per their instructions.</p><p>Reacting to it, the seer quoted Bhagavad Gita and said Sri Krishna had told Arjuna that everything that happened to him was for good, what is happening is for good, and what is going to happen is for good. Quoting Basavanna's words, the seer said "what should not happen, will not happen, what happens, it can't be prevented".</p>.Vachanananda Sri of Panchamasali Gurupeeth dethroned.<p>He further stated that "we are sadhaks, we are not gods, we are those who walk on the path of God. Whatever happens will be for good, this is a war between religion and adharma", he said.</p><p>The District Child Welfare Committee has been given the information they need to know. Time will answer everything, he said.</p><p>In response to a question, he said "We are all the head of the mutt. Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama Gurupeeth has accepted sanyas after I did."</p>