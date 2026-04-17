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CWC team visit Panchamasali peeth

The team also went to the room where the children stayed, the seer's residence, and the dining hall as part of an inspection.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 19:13 IST
KarnatakaPanchamasali

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