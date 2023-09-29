K'taka to release water to TN, Cauvery Water Management Authority upholds regulation body's recommendation





In the CWMA meeting, Karnataka requested the Authority to consider the prevailing storage in 4 reservoirs of Karnataka which is insufficient to meet its requirement for irrigation and drinking water needs and requested to review the earlier directions of CWRC to the realisation of 3000 Cusecs from 29.9.23 for 15 days.



On the other hand, Tamil Nadu insisted for release of 12,500 causes of water per day to save its crops apart from a backlog of 12.5 TMC.