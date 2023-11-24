CWRC asks K’taka to release 3,216 cusec to TN for next 38 days

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday recommended the Karnataka government to release 3,216 cusec of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu daily for next 38 days, starting today.
The CWRC, which met here on Thursday, said “Karnataka needs to ensure stipulated quantities of flow as per the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal award as modified by the Supreme Court.”
Based on the CWRC recommendation, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will take a decision on release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. The CWMA is likely to hold a meeting any day.
According to CWRC, Karnataka has to release almost 10.5 tmc ft of water for next 38 days with 3.5 tmc ft in November and 7 tmc ft of water in December, sources in the Karnataka government said.
At present, all four Cauvery basin reservoirs in Karnataka have 57.04 tmc ft of water, which includes 10 tmc ft dead storage. Effectively, Karnataka has only 47.04 tmc ft, which will be required for drinking purposes till May end next year and for standing crops.
In the meeting, Karnataka said it was not in a position to release any water to Tamil Nadu as there was a 52 per cent shortfall in its Cauvery basin reservoirs.
According to the Met department, rainfall in Tamil Nadu is normal from October 1, Karnataka said.
Kuruvai crop in Tamil Nadu has been harvested by the end of September and Samba crop will be harvested in the first week of December, Karnataka argued.