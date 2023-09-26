Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CWRC recommends releasing 3,000 cusecs of water to TN amid bandh in Bengaluru over Cauvery issue

The recommendation comes at a time when when Bengaluru under the grips of a bandh called by the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 09:29 IST

Follow Us

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), based on deliberations of a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu starting from 8 am on September 28 upto October 15.

The recommendation comes at a time when Bengaluru is under the grips of a bandh called by the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Another pan-Karnataka bandh over the same issue has been called on September 29.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 09:29 IST)
BengaluruKarnataka NewsTamil NaduKarnatakaCauvery

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT