CWRC recommends releasing 3,000 cusecs of water to TN amid bandh in Bengaluru over Cauvery issue

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), based on deliberations of a meeting held on Tuesday, recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu starting from 8 am on September 28 upto October 15.

The recommendation comes at a time when Bengaluru is under the grips of a bandh called by the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Another pan-Karnataka bandh over the same issue has been called on September 29.

More to follow...