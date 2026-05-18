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Cybercrime: APK fraud surges 190% in Karnataka, senior citizens among worst hit

This year, the state has already reported 458 cases till April. At this rate of 114.5 cases per month, the state is projected to register 1,374 cases of APK fraud this year.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:08 IST
KarnatakaFraudcybercrime

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