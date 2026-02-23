<p>After innumerable meetings and government spending lakhs, a ‘vibrant cycling culture’ remains absent in all seven ‘smart cities’ across Karnataka.</p>.<p>Bengaluru-based Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at promoting a cycling culture in urban areas, sought a refund of the entire funds from Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) for having failed to set up dedicated cycle lanes in the port city within the deadline, according to the information obtained under RTI by <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>In July 2020, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched ‘Cycles 4 change’ in order to inspire and support cities to implement cycling-friendly initiatives.</p>.Congress committed to social justice, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; hits out at JD(S), BJP.<p>The DULT, which had launched ‘Green Links’ scheme, aimed at implementing cycling-friendly streets as early as 2018, announced funding for all Cycles 4 Change pilot projects in seven smart cities (Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru and Shivamogga).</p>.<p>The MSCL submitted a ‘cycle of commute’ project aimed at providing independent bicycle mobility tracks for schoolchildren, cycling enthusiasts and others at a total cost of Rs 8.16 crore. The proposed 12-km cycle track connected 20 public buildings and 26 educational institutions.</p>.<p>The DULT approved the project and released the first installment of Rs 71,52,000. The MSCL floated tenders for the project to be implemented in two packages.</p>.<p>The first package covered a 3.95 km stretch from Bolar riverfront to Mini Vidhan Soudha (Rs 2.72 cr). The second package covered the stretch from Townhall underpass to TMA Pai hall and a dedicated cycle lane from Marnamikatte to Father Mullers road; SL Mathias road to Sturrock road (Rs 3.72 cr). But work on 80 m out of total 7440 m work could be taken up due to in-completion of utility works like 24x7 underground water supply lines, gas pipeline among others.</p>.<p>“The bicycle project in Mangaluru could not be completed despite getting a six-month extension , and it was shelved,” the RTI information revealed. Davangere Smart City Limited (DSCL) also dropped the project after receiving no response from public. Tumakuru Smart City Limited’s bicycle project is mired in litigation with a contractor approaching High Court,” according to information obtained under the RTI.</p>.<p>The RTI information revealed that Belagavi (Rs 4.75 cr), Shivamogga (34 kms), Hubballi-Dharwad (12 km) had completed the project. Sources in the DULT told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the cycle lanes in these cities lack bollards, barricades and were not a safe for cyclists. A former commissioner of Bengaluru police and member of committee for cycling project in Bengaluru (CCPB) says smart cities failed to connect with their citizens and develop a unified vision for cycling. </p>.<p>“Magisterial order should have been passed and spaces should have been reclaimed for cycle lanes,” he said.</p>.Tourist special trains to Kashmir and Vaishno Devi connecting Bengaluru.<p>Bengaluru Smart City Limited did not respond to RTI even after submitting appeals to the DULT. Monika Kashkari, <br />serving as special officer, DULT, could not be reached and did not respond to emails from <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">MSCL repays funds</p>.<p>After finding out that no work had been carried out during site inspection, DULT issued a letter to Mangaluru Smart City Limited seeking a total refund of the released amount. The MSCL after deducting the amount utilised for the bicycle project (Rs 50,80,937) refunded Rs 25,46,825.</p>.<p>An expert on urban issues told <span class="italic">DH</span> that the promoters had failed to impress the public on what bicycle lanes can do <br />like decongest traffic. We R Cycling club (WERC) Secretary Harniish J Raj said the project failed as bureaucrats lacked the will.</p>