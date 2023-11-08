D B Chandregowda's last rites performed in Daradahalli

Mudigere: The final rites of veteran politician D B Chandregowda were conducted at Poornachandra Estate in Daradahalli, his hometown, on Wednesday.

He had passed away on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness.

His admirers paid their respects at his residence, 'Poornachandra.'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other leaders paid their respects to the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that during his tenure as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, D B Chandregowda was admired by members from all political parties as one of the best Speakers. "During the Chief Ministerial tenure of Ramakrishna Hegade, he had received support from the BJP and later became a member of the Rajya Sabha. He had also served as an MLA and minister while in Congress. D B Chandre Gowda represented all four pillars of Democracy, which is very rare. The demise of D B Chandre Gowda has created a void in Karnataka politics," the CM said. He also extended his condolences to the family members of the departed.

D B Chandre Gowda's last rites were performed with state honors, including three rounds of gun salute. The National flag, draped over his body, was handed over to his wife Poornima. The religious rituals followed the Okkaliga tradition.

D B Chandre Gowda's elder daughter, Pallavi, lit the funeral pyre of her father. Both of his daughters had arrived from the USA for the funeral.