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Davangere South: Congress has task cut out to secure Muslim votes

The field for the Davanagere South byelection is densely packed with 25 candidates in the fray, of whom 14, including Congress rebel Sadiq Pailwan, hail from the Muslim community.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:59 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:59 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaMuslimDavangere

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