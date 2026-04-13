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D K Shivakumar accepts Jabbar’s resignation, dissolves Congress minority cell

In a press release, Shivakumar - also the deputy chief minister - said the minority cell committee had been dissolved with immediate effect.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 23:26 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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