Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar calls for liberal excise laws, says liquor being home delivered 'unofficially'

Shivakumar said this in the Assembly during a debate in which some lawmakers complained about easy and illegal availability of liquor across the state.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 11:41 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarLiquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us