<p>Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that liquor is being home delivered ‘unofficially’ through quick commerce platforms, even as he advocated for liberal excise laws.</p><p>Shivakumar said this in the Assembly during a debate in which some lawmakers complained about easy and illegal availability of liquor across the state.</p><p>The issue was raised by JD(S) floor leader C B Suresh Babu, who said liquor was being sold illegally at petty shops in his Chikkanayakanahalli constituency.</p><p>At this point, BJP’s S Suresh Kumar caustically asked the government to permit the supply of liquor on Swiggy and Zomato. “It'll increase your income,” he said.</p>.Centre not cooperating with Karnataka to solve farmers' woes: D K Shivakumar.<p>Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development minister, said platforms such as Amazon and Swiggy had made delivery of medicines and vegetables easy. “What’s the guarantee that liquor is not being delivered home by them? It’s available there, but not officially. This is going on in the system. I’ve heard about this in several places,” he said.</p><p>Shivakumar said that he recently asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to legalize unauthorised bars in the coastal region of the state. “In the coastal belt, we’re not permitting bars in some places. Still, beer is being sold there...on the beaches. Instead, we should officially allow it by giving licences. This is my personal opinion,” he said.</p><p>Further, Shivakumar called for ‘regularisation’ of any violations in the permissible possession of liquor. “There’s a restriction that one can’t keep more than seven bottles at home. We keep getting bottles from visitors. This should be regularised. Otherwise, there’ll be raids and cases booked. Whether we know it or not, this is happening illegally,” he said.</p><p>Babu claimed that the excise department had fixed liquor sales targets. Timmapur irked lawmakers when he said there were no targets.</p><p>BJP’s V Sunil Kumar accused Timmapur of misleading the House. “The target is to collect Rs 40,000 crore in excise revenue,” he said. To this, the minister said: “That’s not a target, but an estimation. Will you drink if I ask you to, Speaker?”</p><p>Timmapur said petty shops in Gujarat, where there is prohibition, sell liquor. “This is happening everywhere. We’ll do raids and take stricter action,” he said.</p><p><strong>Drugs being delivered, says MLA</strong></p><p>Former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar told the Assembly he had information that gig workers were delivered drugs (narcotics) via quick commerce platforms.</p><p>“If my information is right, gig workers...this new system...even drugs are being supplied. The government shouldn’t demonstrate helplessness. Society and youngsters are getting spoilt,” he said.</p><p>Home Minister G Parameshwara asked Kumar to share information. “Kumar has made a very big statement. Give us information and we’ll take action,” he said.</p>