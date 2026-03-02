<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday condemned the attack by US and Israel on Iran, and hoped 'humanity triumphs'.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar lashed out at the attack by US and Israel on an Iranian school, which killed over 80 schoolchildren. "The war in Middle East is not right. Why attack schoolchildren who are at no fault? This is condemnable. It is time to rescue Indians stuck in Dubai and other parts of the Middle East."</p>.<p>The deputy CM urged the Centre to rescue Kannadigas, Keralites and Indians from other states.</p>.In constant touch with MEA; Kannadigas stranded in Arab countries will be brought back safely: Siddaramaiah.<p>"Our MLAs A C Srinivasa, Bharat Reddy, his family, and MLC Bhoje Gowda are stranded in Dubai," he said.</p>.<p>Noting that Kannada organisations in Middle East must give confidence to those stuck, he said: "We need peace in the world. I pray for no casualties. Hope humanity triumphs. Gangadhar Ajjaiah has said world peace is possible only by universal humanity. The US must stop the war. It can negatively impact India."</p>