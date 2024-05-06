D K Shivakumar denies role in releasing Hassan sex abuse videos

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday described as "lies and baseless" the allegations levelled by BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda in Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged serial sexual abuse case.
"I have nothing to do with the release of the pen drive," Shivakumar said in a statement in response to Gowda's claim that the Congress leader masterminded the circulation of the sleaze videos.
"Gowda is an active BJP worker who contested elections earlier. Now, following the Prajwal Revanna case, the BJP has faced embarrassment since JD(S) is the BJP's alliance partner. To manage the damage done, the BJP-JD(S) alliance is making baseless allegations against me through Gowda," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said.
Shivakumar said Gowda had earlier addressed a news conference claiming to have a pen drive with the sleaze videos. "He had said that he had the permission of BJP leaders. Then, how am I connected to the release of the contents in the pen drive?" he said.
