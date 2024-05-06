D K Shivakumar denies role in releasing Hassan sex abuse videos

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday described as "lies and baseless" the allegations levelled by BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda in Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged serial sexual abuse case.

"I have nothing to do with the release of the pen drive," Shivakumar said in a statement in response to Gowda's claim that the Congress leader masterminded the circulation of the sleaze videos.