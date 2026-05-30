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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar elected CLP leader, set to be new Karnataka CM

However, the CLP meeting to elect the new leader took a ten-minute break, and top leaders including Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and Surjewala, huddled in a separate room, according to sources.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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