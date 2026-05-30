<p>D K Shivakumar has been elected the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP), following a resolution moved by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, paving way for him to take over as the next chief minister of Karnataka. </p>.<p>The meeting was overseen by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.</p><p>However, the CLP meeting to elect the new leader took a ten-minute break, and top leaders including Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and Surjewala, huddled in a separate room, according to sources.</p><p>AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala arrived in Bengaluru Saturday to attend the CLP meeting.</p>.‘He never let grief stop governance’: How Siddaramaiah endured his son’s death, a bureaucrat recalls.<p>Announcing Shivakumar's election as CLP leader, Karnataka Congress said in a statement that Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the top position, G Parameshwara seconded the proposal, and the meeting unanimously endorsed it. Party general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal announced Shivakumar's election as the new CLP leader.</p><p>Earlier, at the beginning of the meeting, Surjewala, announced that the process of electing the new CLP leader would proceed based on a proposal from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and formally initiated the proceedings, the statement said.</p><p>Subsequently, Siddaramaiah moved a one-line resolution and Parameshwara seconded it and all the legislators supported it. Later, Surjewala announced a 10-minute break, and he along with Siddaramaiah and Venugopal, proceeded to the Chief Minister's chamber. </p><p>After the three leaders returned to the conference hall, where the legislators had assembled, the process of electing the new leader was declared completed.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>