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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar emerges as front-runner to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister

Congress Legislature Party meeting is likely to be held on Friday to formally elect the new leader.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 02:49 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 02:49 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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