<p>Bengaluru/New Delhi: After a long wait, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> will be sworn in as the chief minister at 4.05 pm on Wednesday even as the Congress held marathon meetings in New Delhi to choose lawmakers for the new Cabinet.</p><p>According to sources, 14 lawmakers may be sworn in along with Shivakumar. The Congress is likely to announce the list of ministers on Wednesday morning. </p><p>Shivakumar (64) will be administered the oath of office by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the glass house in Lok Bhavan. </p><p>Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, CMs from other states, the students of the Doddalahalli Government School (Shivakumar’s village), religious leaders, labourers, writers, actors and prominent businessmen have been invited. </p><p>After taking oath as chief minister, Shivakumar will convene his first Cabinet meeting. It is said that he may kickstart his innings by announcing three big decisions on education, irrigation and Bengaluru. </p><p>Sources indicate that the first list of ministerial inductees may include G Parameshwara, U T Khader (now Speaker), Ramalinga Reddy, K J George, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, N S Boseraju, Eshwar Khandre, Krishna Byre Gowda, Roopakala Shashidhar, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, B S Suresha (Byrathi), Tanveer Sait, K H Muniyappa, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, B K Hariprasad, Shivaraj Tangadagi and N Chaluvarayaswamy. </p><p>While Krishna Byre Gowda may be allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio, Parameshwara is expected to retain Home.</p>.Outgoing Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah appointed as member of Congress Working Committee.<p>There may not be any deputy CMs as Shivakumar was opposed to it saying it would create more power centres, sources said. Moreover, senior leaders have also opposed appointing young leaders as deputy CMs and threatened to stay away from the ministry if the party goes head with making young leaders deputy CMs. </p><p>Shivakumar told reporters late on Tuesday night that the “authentic” list of new ministers will be released on Wednesday morning or afternoon. “We’ve given our opinions. The high command will decide and send the list to me. I will then send it to the Governor,” Shivakumar said. Apparently, several lawmakers have sought the same portfolios they held in the previous Siddaramaiah administration.</p><p>Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held talks with Rahul, Kharge and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Apparently, lobbying for berths kept the party from making any announcement on the Cabinet formation. </p>