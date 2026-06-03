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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar era begins in Karnataka today amid Cabinet wrangles

As many as 14 lawmakers may be sworn in along with Shivakumar, according to sources.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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