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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar front-runner for Karnataka Chief Minister as Congress honours power-sharing pact

The decision comes with the backing of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has the support of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 14:00 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 14:00 IST
Karnataka NewsRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahKarnataka Pradesh Congress Committee

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