<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> is set to succeed Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka, with the Congress high command deciding to honour the power-sharing understanding reached between the two leaders soon after the 2023 Assembly elections.</p><p>Though names of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Home Minister G Parameshwara were also discussed, the party leadership ultimately chose Shivakumar, sources said. </p><p>The decision comes with the backing of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has the support of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.</p><p>The move is aimed at adhering to the informal arrangement under which Siddaramaiah would serve the first 2.5 years of the term, with Shivakumar taking over for the remaining period.</p>.Shivakumar supporters burst crackers, distribute sweets across Karnataka amid CM change speculation.<p>Siddaramaiah has previously denied the existence of any formal agreement.</p><p>Shivakumar, who also heads the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-pradesh-congress-committee">Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee</a>, attended crucial meetings convened by the party high command in Delhi. </p><p>He altered his schedule and returned to Bengaluru early on Thursday morning at the request of senior leaders. </p><p>He spent much of the day at his Safdarjung Enclave residence, meeting a few state leaders including Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge.</p><p>According to sources, the party’s top brass has advised Shivakumar to instruct his supporters to refrain from raising slogans or making public statements until the internal situation in the Karnataka Congress is stabilised. </p><p>Shivakumar was also asked to remain in Delhi for a short period to prevent large gatherings of enthusiastic supporters in Bengaluru while the Congress high command continues its round of consultations.</p>.'Fulfilled all promises in three years': Siddaramaiah highlights his efforts to build 'Nava Karnataka'.<p>The leadership is keen to give Chief Minister Siddaramaiah adequate space and time to manage his own supporters. </p><p>Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala has arrived in Bengaluru to oversee the process.</p><p>A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting is expected soon to formally elect the new leader.</p><p>The development follows intense speculation and discussions within the Karnataka Congress over organisational issues and a possible Cabinet reshuffle. </p><p>On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held separate closed-door meetings with both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, during which he reportedly asked the incumbent Chief Minister to step down.</p><p>Shivakumar had been regularly reminding the high command — including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge — of the understanding reached when Siddaramaiah was selected as Chief Minister in 2023. </p><p>His camp maintained discipline, avoiding noisy public posturing, which is believed to have worked in his favour.</p><p>The power tussle had created some embarrassment for the Congress leadership, with Shivakumar making multiple visits to Delhi to press his case while projecting loyalty to the party.</p>