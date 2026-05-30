D K Shivakumar hails Siddaramaiah’s ‘unwavering commitment to social justice

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday hailed acting CM Siddaramaiah’s political journey as a “testament to resilience, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to social justice.”</p>.<p>Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shivakumar said: “The impact of several public welfare schemes and the many developmental initiatives undertaken during his tenure will remain significant chapters in Karnataka’s growth story. Over nearly five decades in public life, he has shaped the political and social fabric of our state through people-centric governance and inclusive leadership.”</p>.'If you want to walk far, walk together': D K Shivakumar says Siddaramaiah will continue to inspire Karnataka's progress .<p>On Friday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation as the chief minister, but asked him to continue till “alternative arrangements” are made. </p>.<p>Recollecting his work with Siddaramaiah since he was appointed as the KPCC chief in 2020 (Siddaramaiah was the leader of the Opposition at the time), the 64-year-old strongman noted that Siddaramaiah had stood beside him like a “pillar of strength.”</p>.<p>“It has been a privilege to serve alongside him as Deputy Chief Minister and to continuously learn from his experience, wisdom, and political foresight. I sincerely hope his guidance will continue to inspire and strengthen all of us in the years ahead as we work towards Karnataka’s progress and welfare.” </p>.<p>As the saying goes, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar added.</p>