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Homeindiakarnataka

D K Shivakumar hails Siddaramaiah’s ‘unwavering commitment to social justice

As the saying goes, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. If you want to walk far, walk together,” Shivakumar added.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:28 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:28 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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